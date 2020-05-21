Naval air station in Corpus Christi, Texas, on lockdown amid reports of active shooter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRON) – Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is on lockdown Thursday morning amid reports of an active shooter.

The naval air base in Nueces County, Texas, said in a Facebook post that the shooter is believed to be in the vicinity of its north gate.

“If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety,” the post read. “Execute lockdown procedures — remain indoors and away from windows.”

The US Navy said it is aware of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

