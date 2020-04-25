NBA allowing certain teams to open practice facilities for players

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, Japan. A person familiar with the negotiations says the NBA is working with the players’ union and its teams on a plan to shorten the regular season, possibly to 78 games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA is allowing certain teams to open their practice facilities to players beginning May 1, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Practice facilities in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders are able to open their gyms to players.

Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

The open gyms will be open for individual work, but large group workouts will still be prohibited.

As Georgia moves closer to easing restrictions and opening certain businesses, including gyms, many players thought of traveling to Atlanta as a way for them to practice.

But organizations wants players practicing in safe and clean environments, not “a fitness center in suburban Atlanta”, as Woj put it.

For the cities and states who have not eased stay-at-home orders, the league plans to work with teams on other arrangements for players.

Woj emphasized that it is still unclear when the league will reopen.

“The NBA is still unsure on if/when it can play again,” he tweeted Saturday. “But getting players safely into gyms was a priority.”

