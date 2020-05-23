NBA, Disney working together to continue NBA season as early as July

ORLANDO, FL – FEBRUARY 26: A detail of an official Spalding basketball going through the net with an offical logo of the 2012 Orlando NBA All-Star Game during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The NBA is working with The Walt Disney Company on restarting the 2019-20 NBA season as early as July.

The NBA, the National Basketball Players Association and the Walt Disney Company have been discussing continuing the NBA season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

The facility would be used as an NBA campus for games, practices and even housing.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” NBA Chief Communications Officers Mike Bass wrote in a statement.

The season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the first known player in the league to test positive.

Latest News Headlines: