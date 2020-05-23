NBA, Disney working together to continue NBA season as early as July

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The NBA is working with The Walt Disney Company on restarting the 2019-20 NBA season as early as July.
The NBA, the National Basketball Players Association and the Walt Disney Company have been discussing continuing the NBA season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.
The facility would be used as an NBA campus for games, practices and even housing.
“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” NBA Chief Communications Officers Mike Bass wrote in a statement.
The season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the first known player in the league to test positive.
