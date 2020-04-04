NBA, ESPN planning on televising H-O-R-S-E game with big-name players

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA and ESPN are working together to televise a H-O-R-S-E game with several big-name players in the league, according to ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski.

Players would shoot while at home insolation and match shots against other players competing.

The NBA has been shutdown since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s no expectation that the league can resume play anytime soon. Current NBA isolation protocols governing NBA players make it impossible for players to compete in the same location together.

Woj says details are still being finalized.

