NBA, NBPA release latest COVID-19 test results

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRON) — The National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association announced the latest coronavirus test results on Wednesday.
Of the 343 players tested for COVID-19, zero came back positive.
The players were tested on the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida. The last test results were announced on July 29.
If a player tests positive in the future, he will be isolated until cleared for leaving isolation under the rules created by the NBA and the Players Assocaition.
