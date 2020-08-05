NBA, NBPA release latest COVID-19 test results

A basketball court is shown at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The NBA’s marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that’s very true. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRON) — The National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association announced the latest coronavirus test results on Wednesday.

Of the 343 players tested for COVID-19, zero came back positive.

The players were tested on the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida. The last test results were announced on July 29.

NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results pic.twitter.com/ZE2rbLBirq — NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 5, 2020

If a player tests positive in the future, he will be isolated until cleared for leaving isolation under the rules created by the NBA and the Players Assocaition.

Latest News Headlines: