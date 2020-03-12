NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

(KRON) — The National Basketball Association has suspended all games after a player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result was confirmed and reported just before the Jazz were going to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

All games will be canceled until further notice.

Now-viral video shared to Twitter has many concerned after it showed Gobert touching several microphones before heading out of a press conference.

He appeared to be doing it as a “joke”, but it is now chilling to watch after the news broke.

Rudy Gobert thought it was funny to touch every single mic and recorder in the media room.



Now, he has Coronavirus and the entire NBA season is suspendedpic.twitter.com/A22U5AgmBi — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) March 12, 2020

Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena.

Videos circulated on social media moments before tip off, showing the players leaving the court and heading towards the locker rooms.

Fans had no idea what was going on at the time.

More details to come.

