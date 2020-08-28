NBA to convert team arenas into voting centers as players push for change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — While NBA players have decided to continue with the playoffs, they won’t stop pushing for change.

NBA players, coaches and team governors had a long, “productive” conversation on Thursday about what steps should be taken next to support social justice and racial equality.

Voting is top priority for players and they want to ensure those in their communities are able to vote.

The NBA and NBPA decided that every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local election officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election.

This in an effort to allow safe, in-person voting for communities vulnerable to COVID-19.

If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local election officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including things like voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

The league and its players have also agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

The NBA will work with players and its network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting engagement in national and local elections, along with raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

“We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together — in Orlando and in all NBA team markets — to push for meaningful and sustainable change,” a joint statement from the NBA and NBPA read.

Play stopped Wednesday when the Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando, showing their frustration with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice.

