NCAA to play tournament with no fans due to coronavirus concerns

(KRON) — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has made some drastic changes to its events as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement to Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

He said championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played without spectators, with the exception of staff and limited family attendance.

The decision came after speaking with public health officials and the COVID-19 advisory panel, who advised and encouraged the decision.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, our student-athletes.” Mark Emmert, NCAA President

The decision came about just as the chaos of March Madness was underway.

Selection Sunday is just days away.

“We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.” Mark Emmert, NCAA President

