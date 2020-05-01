NCAA’s new policy could pay student athletes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NCAA is on the brink of allowing student-athletes to profit off of their own imagine and likeness.

It has been an ongoing debate for years now. KRON4’s Jason Dumas spoke with a college coach and an agent to find out how much this will change the landscape of college sports.

Should student-athletes be allowed to get paid? It has been a debate as old as time. But that debate looks to be breaking towards the favor of student-athletes after the NCAA says it is expected to adopt new name, image and likeness rules for athletes, allowing them to receive compensation endorsements and opportunities such as social media, businesses and personal appearances.

USF Dons men’s basketball coach Todd Golden says that’s a good thing.

“it’s aligned with the American dream. If you can make money, you should be able to do that,” Golden said. “And there shouldn’t be any regulations that hold you back from that if it’s yourself that is providing those avenues.”

Although, he sees this as a positive, especially when recruiting to a powerful tech savvy city like San Francisco, Golden does still want some clarification on the process.

“They don’t want the schools or athletic departments to be apart of this. So if that is the case, how are we going to protect our student athletes, cause they are profiting,” he said. “But how are we going to ensure that it doesn’t get murky with those other relationships that will be a part of this?”

As of late, two of the top high school basketball prospects in the country have opted to skip the NCAA and play professionally, including Fresno native Jalen Green.

Vincent Taylor, an NFL agent also believes this will better prep future clients.

“I think it is a chance for us to engage and help them and understand this process of getting paid for their likeness like the NAAA has been capitalizing,” Taylor said. “So it’ll be good.”

This new policy could be instated before the 2021-22 school year.

