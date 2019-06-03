Nearly 12M patients reportedly affected in Quest Diagnostics breach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Quest Diagnostics, Inc. said on Monday one of its billing collection firms experienced a data breach on its web payment system.

Nearly 12 million patients may have been affected.

The diagnostic testing company said the incident involved billing collection vendor AMCA, which provides services to Optum360, which then provides payment services to Quest, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Quest has reportedly suspended sending collection requests to AMCA following the breach, according to a statement.

As of Monday, AMCA had yet to provide Quest or Optum360 complete information about the breach, including names of who may be affected, Quest Diagnostics spokesperson Wendy Bost said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

