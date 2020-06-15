Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart, other stores recalled over E. coli concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other retailers nationwide have been recalled over a possible E. coli contamination, the United States Department of Agriculture announced in a statement Monday.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling the following ground beef products produced on June 1, 2020:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four 1/4 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four 1/4 lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 1/4 lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four 1/4 lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

The recalled products have an establishment number on them: “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

At this time there are no reports of sickness due to consumption of the recalled products.

Anyone with the recalled items are urged to return it to the store for a refund or throw it away.

Latest Stories: