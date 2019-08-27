Nearly 6 million Contigo kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Contigo is recalling nearly 6 million kids water bottles because of a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the clear silicone spout on the recalled bottles can detach, thus posing a choking hazard.

The recall involves only the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle (13-ounce, 14-ounce, 20-ounce) that was sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs in multiple colors and graphics.

The recalled bottles were sold nationwide at stores including Costco, Walmart, and Target from April 2018 to June 2019.

At this time there have been 149 reports of the spout detaching, and 18 reports of a spout ending up in a child’s mouth.

Anyone with the recalled bottle is urged to stop using it immediately.

You can get more information on verifying if your bottle is recalled and contact Contigo for a replacement by clicking here.

