Nearly 90% of America will endure 90-degree temps or hotter this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Millions of Americans will experience the hottest weather over the summer in the coming days as a record-breaking heat wave builds across much of the central and eastern U.S.

“A dangerous and widespread summer heat wave is expected through this upcoming weekend across much of the central and eastern U.S.,” the National Weather Service said. “A large dome of high pressure will allow high temperatures to surge into the 90s and 100s in many locations, while heat indices will top 100 and approach 110 degrees or higher.”

In all, over 115 million Americans live where some level of heat alert is in effect, according to the NWS.

Several cities are likely to see their highest temperatures of the summer so far, including Chicago, Detroit, New York City and Washington, D.C., according to the Weather Channel.

Back home in the Bay Area, however, conditions are actually expected to cool a little further into the weekend, with low 80’s expected inland and 60’s and 70’s along the coast, according to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

The National Weather Service at this time has not issued any active watches, warnings, or advisories for California.

Aren’t we lucky?

