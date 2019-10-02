Nearly a dozen Bay Area stores on list of Forever 21 potential closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Low-price fashion retailer Forever 21 has released its list of store closures days after announcing it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The privately-held Los Angeles-based company says it will close nearly 180 stores around the U.S. as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

Forty-one stores in California will close, with 7 of them here in the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Forever 21 stores closing are:

Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo

The Shops at Tanforan, San Bruno

Oakridge Mall, San Jose

2 Stockton Street, San Francisco

Northgate Mall, San Rafael

Sun Valley, Concord

Solano on Gateway Blvd, Fairfield

California is the state with the most store closures in the U.S.

In bankruptcy, Forever 21 said it would continue to honor gift cards, returns and exchanges.

The stores on the chopping block could potentially close by the end of this year.

You can see a full map of store closings here.

Latest News Headlines: