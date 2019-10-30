Live Now
Nearly half of holiday shoppers start before Halloween

by: CNN

Whether you like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us.

That’s according to a new report from the National Retail Federation.

It found 40% of consumers like to start holiday shopping before Halloween.

That’s not the shocking part – some “early bird” shoppers start in September.

Experts say people like to spread out their shopping to help ease the burden on their wallets.

The NRF also found shoppers are spending more money on gifts, too.

Holiday sales for 2019 are expected to increase by 4% totaling more than $700 billion.

