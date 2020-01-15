Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Nestle’s 2020 resolution buster: Edible cookie dough

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – This could make you ditch your New Year’s diet resolution.

Nestle Toll House is introducing two new edible cookie dough flavors – funfetti and fudge brownie batter.

Funfetti is like the classic sugar cookie dough but with candy sprinkles.

Fudge brownie batter is especially made for chocoholics.

Edible cookie dough has been gaining popularity, especially since it can be enjoyed without the risk of salmonella.

The original flavors, chocolate chip, and peanut butter chocolate chip monster are still available.

Funfetti and fudge brownie batter are already on the shelves waiting for you to indulge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News