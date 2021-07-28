Netflix first major studio to issue vaccination mandate

The Netflix button on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop sharing passwords. That’s the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who hope to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating their subscribers, who’ve grown accustomed to the hack. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Netflix is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions — making it the first major Hollywood studio to implement a mandate, according to Deadline.

The mandate also applies to those who come into close contact with cast members on set.

This after new guidance from the federal government on Wednesday and as the U.S. sees its fourth COVID wave fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The CDC’s updated guidance was prompted by new data suggesting vaccinated people can pass on the virus in rare cases.

Two other major companies have announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates: Google and Facebook.

Google postponed a planned Sept. 1 return to the office for most of its more than 130,000 employees until mid-October, following a similar move by Apple.