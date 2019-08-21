Nevada county declares emergency ahead of ‘Storm Area 51’ event

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nevada (KRON) – The Lincoln County Commission voted unanimously to approve its emergency declaration ahead of the “Storm Area 51” event, which has collected more than two million RSVPs on Facebook.

“We passed this with the caveat that this may or may not happen,” said District Commissioner Kevin Phillips.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can to prepare for something we know not of. We have no pickin’ idea what we’re going to face – if anything,” Phillips told the Reno Gazette Journal. “It’s a smart chess play.”

The county has notified military officials about the emergency declaration.

Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews told the Washington Post that they are prepared to “protect” the facility should people try and enter the secured facility.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” McAndrews said. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

The original plans for “Storm Area 51” had called on people to show up and raid the classified military facility.

However, those plans have changed and turned into the “Alienstock Festival,” — which will be held Sept. 19-22 as a celebration of all things extraterrestrial.

“We’re aiming to establish something unique here, a meeting place for all the believers,” the Alienstock website says, promising “a world full of live music, arts and camping under the stars.”

The county is asking people who do visit to respect the ground and not step foot onto government property.

“We don’t want civilian people in contact with the military at all,” Commission Chairman Varlin Higbee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That will get ugly. Understand that is a military base, and regardless of whether that base is in Afghanistan, Syria or wherever, it’s still a base and they’re going to protect it, just as if it were in a foreign country.”

Latest News Headlines: