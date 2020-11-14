Coronavirus: The Latest

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak gestures during a voter mobilization drive-in event at UNLV with Democratic U.S. Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on October 2, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harris is campaigning ahead of the October 7 debate against U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus surges to record levels in Nevada and across the U.S.

The 66-year-old Democrat is the fifth governor to report testing positive for the coronavirus this year.

Sisolak said he was not experiencing any symptoms on a call with reporters and was swabbed for a rapid test on Friday morning as a matter of routine. After it yielded a positive result, he also underwent molecular testing. He said his sample is still being processed.

“I’m a little tired, but I’ve been tired since March when we started fighting COVID,” Sisolak said. “I think this just puts a spotlight on the fact that you can take all the precautions that are possible and you can still contract the virus.”

