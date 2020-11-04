Nevada will release more election results Wednesday due to high interest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5, the Secretary of State’s office is now saying more results will be released Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada and we recognize that,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Thorley, told 8 News Now. “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

He said the original plan was to release updated results in the morning because every time the state receives results from Clark County, it takes staff away from counting ballots. Thorley said he recognizes there is high interest.

Early Tuesday morning, the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office tweeted: “That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5.” The full tweet is below:

Here’s what is left to count:



-Mail ballots received on Election Day

-Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

-Provisional ballots



Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

However, in Northern Nevada, Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale says they plan to release another results update at 10 a.m. today, and every day after, until all are out. You can follow the Washoe County election results updates HERE.



Washoe County is also planning a media briefing at 3 p.m. with their Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula.

So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes and all ballots through Nov. 2. Still to count:

Mail ballots received on Election Day

Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

Provisional ballots

It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding.

Latest Posts