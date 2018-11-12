New brush fire erupts in Southern California; evacuations underway
SIMI VALLEY (KRON) - Officials say a new brush fire has sparked in Southern California Monday.
The fire reportedly broke out along the 118 freeway in the Santa Susana Pass.
Immediate evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas south of the 118 freeway:
- Box Canyon
- Lake Manor
- Unincorporated Los Angeles
According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, there is a full closure of the eastbound 118 Freeway at Yosemite Avenue.
Drivers are urged to use the 126 Freeway or the 101 Freeway as an alternate route.
