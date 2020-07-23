New COVID-19 testing site in Alameda temporarily closes

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A brand new COVID-19 testing site in Alameda County is now temporarily closed.

The free testing site just opened yesterday and was returning the results of those in just 15 minutes.

On Wednesday the site at the research park at Marina Village tested more than 1,000 people, and because there were so many people, there was an issue with liability insurance coverage.

That’s why the new facility is temporarily pausing operations in order to reconfigure the site.

There is no word on how long the site will be closed.

