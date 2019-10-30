New Jersey family creates Halloween display with Trump’s head on a stick

NEW JERSEY (CNN) — A New Jersey couple has created a Halloween display featuring a mock-up of the president with his head on a stick.

Theresa Lacey and her husband put the display on their front lawn in freehold.

They say it is not a political statement.

They just thought it would be fun for the holiday.

“The mask was actually online for $12.99. That’s why he purchased it. We figured we’d have a whole bunch of heads on here and each year we add another head. Nothing else. My husband is actually for Trump and I have no opinion either way,” she said.

Lacy was afraid of receiving negative reactions from around the neighborhood.

But so far– she says people have only walked by to take photos.

