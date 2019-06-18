New Jersey man is latest American tourist to die in Dominican Republic

A New Jersey man is the latest tourist to die while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Joseph Allen, 55, of Anvel, New Jersey, was reportedly found dead in his hotel room last Thursday at the Terra Linda in Sosua, according to WABC.

Allen’s sister Jaime Reed told the news station that her brother had “complained about being hot at the pool” and that he wasn’t feeling better as the day progressed.

She said he went to sleep and was found dead the next morning.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Allen’s death is the latest in a series of reported illnesses and at least 9 deaths in Dominican Republic hotels.

Most recently, a group of Oklahomans in the Dominican Republic for a graduating senior trip fell ill after eating at their hotel restaurant in Punta Cana.

Before them, a Jimmy Buffett fan club also in the DR on vacation also became ill while staying at the Hotel Riu Palace in Punta Cana in April.

