New Lamborghini to be first car with Amazon Alexa

(CNN) — It seems like Alexa is everywhere — and soon the virtual assistant will be part of one of the most sought after luxury super-cars in the world.

Later this year, the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo will be the first car with a new generation of Amazon Alexa Auto, Amazon’s voice assistant for cars.

An older version is available now from some automakers including Laborghini’s parent company Audi.

It can do things like play music, give you the news and weather or operate your garage door opener.

But the new version will be able to control functions within the car itself, like the cars thermostat and lighting.

It will even be able to pay for gas. And in the Lamborghini, it can bring up a touch screen selector where drivers can control things like suspension and all wheel drive.