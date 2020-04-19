New study says social distancing may be necessary in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new study by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) foreshadows where the U.S. will stand with the coronavirus in the future.
The research states social distancing might be necessary in 2022.
Researchers say the pandemic and post-pandemic transmission of COVID-19 will depend on several factors. Those include the seasonal variation in transmission, the duration of immunity, the degree of cross-immunity and the intensity and timing of control measures.
The study also looked into a range of scenarios for how the SARS-CoV-2 virus will spread over the next five years.
