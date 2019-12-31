Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

New Year’s Eve 2019 store hours

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING BAGS-846652698

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: People carry shopping bags along Oxford Street on November 24, 2017 in London, England. British retailers offer deals on their products as part of the annual pre-Christmas Black Friday shopping event, held this year on November 24. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Still got some holiday returns to take care of or in search for the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit?

Keep in mind that many stores will close early today for New Year’s Eve.

Here are some New Year’s Eve store hours for department stores and retailers via USA Today to help you successfully get that last-minute shopping done.

Remember that hours vary by location and to check with a store near you to confirm hours.

AppleMany stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; special store hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.

Barnes & Noble: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Big LotsRegular hours.

BJ’s Wholesale Club9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boscov’s10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BurlingtonHours vary, most open regular hours.

buybuy Baby10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVSMost stores open regular hours New Year’s Eve but several have special hours. Pharmacy hours vary.

Dick’s Sporting Goods9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dillard’s10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar GeneralHours vary, most open regular hours.

Dollar Tree9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DSW9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Family DollarVaries.

Five Below9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fleet Farm8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fry’s Electronics10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guitar Center10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Goods9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joann Stores9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kirkland’s10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KmartVaries.

Kohl’s9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lord & Taylor10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lowe’s6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Microsoft: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman MarcusHours vary, but many open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Nordstrom and Nordstrom RackHours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.

Office Depot8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old NavyHours vary with some stores open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Party City: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PetSmart9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

REI10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rite-AidHours vary.

RossOpening times vary, but stores close at 9 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Hours vary.

Sam’s Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., call ahead as website does not have holiday hours.

SearsVaries.

Sierra Trading Post: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

StaplesVaries, many open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TargetStores close at 9 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WalgreensMost stores open regular hours New Year’s Eve but several have special hours. Pharmacy hours vary.

WalmartMost open regular hours, which vary.

World Market: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News