New Year’s Eve 2019 store hours

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: People carry shopping bags along Oxford Street on November 24, 2017 in London, England. British retailers offer deals on their products as part of the annual pre-Christmas Black Friday shopping event, held this year on November 24. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Still got some holiday returns to take care of or in search for the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit?

Keep in mind that many stores will close early today for New Year’s Eve.

Here are some New Year’s Eve store hours for department stores and retailers via USA Today to help you successfully get that last-minute shopping done.

Remember that hours vary by location and to check with a store near you to confirm hours.

Apple: Many stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; special store hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.

Barnes & Noble: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Lots: Regular hours.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boscov’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington: Hours vary, most open regular hours.

buybuy Baby: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS: Most stores open regular hours New Year’s Eve but several have special hours. Pharmacy hours vary.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dillard’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General: Hours vary, most open regular hours.

Dollar Tree: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DSW: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Family Dollar: Varies.

Five Below: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fleet Farm: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fry’s Electronics: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guitar Center: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Goods: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kirkland’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kmart: Varies.

Kohl’s: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lord & Taylor: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Microsoft: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: Hours vary, but many open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.

Office Depot: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary with some stores open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Party City: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

REI: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rite-Aid: Hours vary.

Ross: Opening times vary, but stores close at 9 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Hours vary.

Sam’s Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., call ahead as website does not have holiday hours.

Sears: Varies.

Sierra Trading Post: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: Varies, many open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: Stores close at 9 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours New Year’s Eve but several have special hours. Pharmacy hours vary.

Walmart: Most open regular hours, which vary.

World Market: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Latest Stories: