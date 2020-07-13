New York & Company’s parent company files for bankruptcy

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 16: General view at the Grand Opening of New York & Company on March 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York & Company )

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The parent company of fashion retailer New York & Company has filed for bankruptcy.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. announced Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said in a news release it has “launched a store closing and liquidation process.”

RTW officials said it had been struggling due to a decline in foot traffic even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Other stores that have also filed for bankruptcy amid the pandemic include J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, GNC, and Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Latest Stories: