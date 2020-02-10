Live Now
New York deli offers free food for solving math problems

by: CNN Newsource

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A deli in the Bronx is offering free stuff for solving simple math.

If a customer gets the problem right, they get five seconds to grab whatever they want.

Ahmed Alwan, the store owner’s son, who’s a cashier, is offering the contest and paying for the items out of his own pocket.

In the videos, you can hear him asking, “What’s 5 times 5?” or “9 times 9 minus 5?”

His videos of the contests are making him an internet sensation.

He has more than 300,000 TikTok followers and 17,000 Instagram followers.

Alwan says he wants to help low-income community members save for higher priority expenses, such as rent and utilities.

