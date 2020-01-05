New York firefighters help couple retrieve engagement ring on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A New York man decided to ring in the new decade with a new chapter in life asking his longtime girlfriend to marry him on New Year’s Eve.

She said yes but a few hours later, there was heartbreak, as the couple dropped the ring down a grate.

Still, some New York firefighters managed to save the day.

As the ball dropped in Times Square and millions rang in the New Year, over in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, Danny Tay figured it was also time to ring in a brand new chapter into his life.

He got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of two years.

“Genuinely surprised. I had no idea,” Asha Cesar said.

“Very nervous,” Danny Tay said.

“It was beautiful. It was perfect,” Cesar said.

The Jamaica, Queens couple celebrated for hours, but when they returned to their car parked in Crown Heights on Nostrand Avenue.

“The ring was loose. I was going to open the car door and I just saw it fly off of my finger and fall right here under this grate. Danny was silent for a good hour and a half it felt like,” Cesar said.

They didn’t know what to do. They called 911, 311.

The ring was sitting about five feet under a grate and they tried for about an hour to fish it out themselves.

It was right in front of a church and the entire time, Asha prayed. Then finally they decided to drive to the nearest firehouse and beg for help.

“We just looked so pathetic. It’s freezing. It’s 4 o’clock in the morning. It’s New Year’s,” Cesar said.

“We got together and we got coat hangers and duct tape. And I told her as we approached, I said ma’am, this is a very advanced tool. Be careful. Stand back,” firefighter Peter Morawek said. “I got it on the edge and she was like ‘oh my goodness I’m gonna cry’ and I told her don’t cry yet because I might drop it. And I dropped it.”

But 10 minutes later, on take two…

“I put it in my hand and I told the husband to ‘step away from the grate sir,’ and brought him away from the grate and handed it off to him,” Morawek said.

Engine 249 Ladder 113, you just might want them at the wedding and you might want him as your ring bearer.