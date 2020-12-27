New York police investigate bomb threat at Empire State Building

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN — The NYPD received a bomb threat targeting the Empire State Building Sunday but later determined that the landmark was safe.

After an investigation by patrol officers, NYPD police chief Terence Monahan tweeted that at this time there are ‘no credible threats to the Empire State Building’.

This investigation came just two days after the Downtown Nashville bombing on Christmas morning.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News