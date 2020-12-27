New York police investigate bomb threat at Empire State Building

MANHATTAN — The NYPD received a bomb threat targeting the Empire State Building Sunday but later determined that the landmark was safe.

After an investigation by patrol officers, NYPD police chief Terence Monahan tweeted that at this time there are ‘no credible threats to the Empire State Building’.

This investigation came just two days after the Downtown Nashville bombing on Christmas morning.

