MANHATTAN — The NYPD received a bomb threat targeting the Empire State Building Sunday but later determined that the landmark was safe.
After an investigation by patrol officers, NYPD police chief Terence Monahan tweeted that at this time there are ‘no credible threats to the Empire State Building’.
This investigation came just two days after the Downtown Nashville bombing on Christmas morning.
Latest Stories:
- Watch this robot assist hospitals in the fight against COVID-19
- Warriors center Marquese Chriss out for season: report
- New York police investigate bomb threat at Empire State Building
- Police need help finding Antioch woman with dementia missing since Christmas
- 5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy