Newborn babies dress as ‘Frozen’ characters

KANSAS CITY (CNN) — The cold never bothered them anyway.

These three newborns at Saint Luke’s South Hospital near Kansas City are getting the full ‘Frozen’ treatment.

Infant versions of Olaf the snowman, Anna and Elsa are melting hearts in the nursery.

Even when they out grow those outfits, they’ll have the legacy of starting their lives when ‘Frozen 2’ started its theatrical run.

The sequel to the 2013 megahit film is expected to make about $100 million this weekend.

Although these little bundles of ‘Frozen’ joy likely won’t be among the threater-goers.