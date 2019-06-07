Newborn dies after being beaten in mother’s arms

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man is in custody in the death of a 2-month-old baby.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the infant, Jaquirion Dancer, Cwas pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children’s Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city’s north side.

The medical examiner says it’s a homicide case.

Police say a child abuse call was received around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man struck the baby, causing serious and life-threatening injuries.

The baby was being held in his mother’s arms when the suspect started hitting him and the boy.

The baby was so badly hurt during the beating, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they don’t have a motive and are still investigating.

Dan Quakkelaar, a local pastor, met with the mother to offer comfort and support.

“You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well and for her this is a huge tragedy.”

