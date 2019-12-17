Newborns dressed up as holiday Baby Yodas

PITTSBURGH, PA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – The force is strong with some Pennsylvania newborns.

Check out this nursery full of Baby Yodas!

The staff at UPMC Magee hospital dressed up each baby in custom knitted caps with green Yoda ears.

Their shirts read “Cute I Am” or “Merry I Must Be.”

Parents who knew the hospital has a reputation for Christmas cheer were excited to take part.

“I said to her right before they pulled him out, I said, I have a guess. We’ve seen them do Mr. Rogers we’ve seen him do like the Penguin stuff. And we’re like, I wonder if we’ll be in during that time. So we got super lucky. And they came in yesterday and said, we’d like for you to do it. I said, yep, signed us up. Yep, we’ll do it,” Sean McGowan said.

The caps were crocheted by a nurse who works at the hospital.