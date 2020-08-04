Newly-leaked police bodycam video shows moments leading up to George Floyd’s death

New police bodycam footage obtained by The Daily Mail shows what happened in the last moments of George Floyd’s life.

George Floyd was keenly aware that he could die during this police encounter – one that began with officers approaching the car with guns drawn, because of allegations about a counterfeit $20 bill.

The footage from the cameras worn by two of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd is disturbing to watch.

The video shows former officer Thomas Lane pointing a gun at Floyd within 25 seconds of he and former Officer J. Alexander Kueng knocking on the window of the car Floyd was in.

They were responding to a call over a counterfeit bill being used at a store across the street.

Officers are next seen on camera trying to get Floyd out of the vehicle.

George Floyd: “I’m so sorry.” Thomas Lane: “Step out and face away.” George Floyd: “Please don’t shoot me Mr. Officer please. Please don’t shoot me man.” Thomas Lane: “Step out and face away. I’m not shooting you.”

He’s eventually pulled from the car and cuffed.

George Floyd: “Okay Mr. Officer.” Thomas Lane: “Stop resisting.” George Floyd: “I’m not!”

Based on CNN’s viewing of the complete body camera footage, this is the first of two struggles – the second much more forceful as officers try to get Floyd into the police squad car.

Floyd says he’s claustrophobic.

Soon he’s being pushed into the squad car on one side by Kueng and pulled in on the other by Lane, seen in video obtained by The Daily Mail.

George Floyd: “I can’t choke, I can’t breathe Mr. Officer ahhh please.” George Floyd: “My wrist, my wrist man.” George Floyd: “I wanna lay on the ground, I wanna lay on the ground, I wanna lay on the ground.”

This is the first time Floyd says “I can’t breathe,” based on CNN’s previous viewing of the video.

They fall out on Lane’s side, and go to the ground to what’s become an infamously familiar position – Floyd’s neck under the knee of Derek Chauvin.

George Floyd: “I can’t breathe officer, ahhhh.” Derek Chauvin: “Then stop talking, stop yelling.” George Floyd: “They’ll kill me man.” Derek Chauvin: “It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”

This is from the perspective of Kueng’s camera where not long after Lane asks if Floyd should be moved….

George Floyd: “Please please please” Thomas Lane: “Should we roll him on his side?” Derek Chauvin: “No he’s staying put where we got him.” Thomas Lane: Okay, I just worry about the excited delirium or whatever.” Derek Chauvin: “That’s why we got the ambulance coming.”

Floyd loses consciousness shortly after and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chauvin is now charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Lane, Kueng, and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

None of the former officers have entered a plea, though Thao and Lane have asked for their cases to be dismissed, and Kueng’s attorney says he plans to plead not guilty.

Attorneys for the four officers either declined comment or did not respond.

