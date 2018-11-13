Newspaper confuses Stan Lee with Spike Lee in obituary headline

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Left) Stan Lee (Right) Spike Lee / Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Whoops -- something's wrong here.

A New Zealand newspaper itself made headlines after one of its own caused quite the mix-up.

The Gisborne Herald's website posted a picture of Tuesday's newspaper showing Marvel creator Stan Lee.

But the text read, "Spike Lee dies at 95."

Stan Lee, mastermind behind Spider-Man and countless other Marvel classics, died Monday at the age of 95.

Of course, social media was quick to notice the mix-up.

“RIP … checks notes … SPIKE LEE,” a social media user tweeted.

“Don’t fire copyeditors,” another person tweeted with a picture of the paper.

DON'T FIRE COPYEDITORS. https://t.co/kZFarZzePh — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) November 13, 2018

“I’m sure Mr. Stan Lee would have gotten a kick out of that lol,” another tweeted.

Oh dear pic.twitter.com/9YfcbwYIlO — Huw Turbervill (@huwzat) November 13, 2018

