National

Newspaper confuses Stan Lee with Spike Lee in obituary headline

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 12:30 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 12:30 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Whoops -- something's wrong here. 

A New Zealand newspaper itself made headlines after one of its own caused quite the mix-up. 

The Gisborne Herald's website posted a picture of Tuesday's newspaper showing Marvel creator Stan Lee. 

But the text read, "Spike Lee dies at 95." 

Stan Lee, mastermind behind Spider-Man and countless other Marvel classics, died Monday at the age of 95. 

Of course, social media was quick to notice the mix-up. 

“RIP … checks notes … SPIKE LEE,” a social media user tweeted.

“Don’t fire copyeditors,” another person tweeted with a picture of the paper. 

“I’m sure Mr. Stan Lee would have gotten a kick out of that lol,” another tweeted.

