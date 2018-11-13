Newspaper confuses Stan Lee with Spike Lee in obituary headline
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Whoops -- something's wrong here.
A New Zealand newspaper itself made headlines after one of its own caused quite the mix-up.
The Gisborne Herald's website posted a picture of Tuesday's newspaper showing Marvel creator Stan Lee.
But the text read, "Spike Lee dies at 95."
Stan Lee, mastermind behind Spider-Man and countless other Marvel classics, died Monday at the age of 95.
Of course, social media was quick to notice the mix-up.
“RIP … checks notes … SPIKE LEE,” a social media user tweeted.
“Don’t fire copyeditors,” another person tweeted with a picture of the paper.
“I’m sure Mr. Stan Lee would have gotten a kick out of that lol,” another tweeted.
