NFL Raiders’ Kemah Siverand arrested in Houston street racing incident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An NFL Raiders player was arrested for in a street racing incident in Houston, Texas over the weekend.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the racing happened just after midnight on Saturday. Three suspects were arrested, including 24-year-old Kemah Siverand, a Cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yakemah Siverand (Courtesy: Houston Police Department)

Siverand is charged with felony evading arrest. Two other 19-year-old suspects, Rolando Macias and Illsen Urruita, were charged with racing on a highway.





The Houston Police Department tweeted Monday, “Siverand initially stopped for officers, then continued to drive another mile before stopping.”

Siverand is the same player who was cut by the Seahawks after he was caught on video trying to sneak a visitor into the team hotel, breaking COVID-19 protocols back in August. Not sure if he will get another chance. @kron4news https://t.co/yjYl3lYZaH — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 22, 2021

Two other drivers were allegedly involved but got away, police said. There were five vehicles they saw racing in the area of North Loop East and Lockwood Drive.

According to the NFL, the rookie had just been released by the Seattle Seahawks in August 2020 for breaking COVID-19 protocols. He reportedly tried to sneak a woman into the team hotel.