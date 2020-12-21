NHL, players reach agreement on 56-game season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The NHL and players reached an agreement on a 56-game regular season beginning January 13.

Training camp for teams that competed in the summer playoffs begins Jan. 3, while non playoff teams can start Dec. 31.

The full season schedule hasn’t been released yet.

San Jose Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson said the Sharks will have training camp at the Ice Den in Scottsdale, Arizona, which has been the training camp location for the Coyotes in the past.

The Sharks expect to have 40 to 41 players at camp. They will be staying in a hotel close to the facility.

The team is hoping to get back into San Jose for the start of the season Jan. 13 and in time for games, but that situation is fluid.

Wilson says they will likely begin their schedule on the road, hopefully to avoid having to relocate any of their home games.