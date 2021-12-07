Nick Cannon announces death of 5-month-old son

SANTA MONICA, CA – DECEMBER 11: TV personality Nick Cannon attends The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards )

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son, Zen, has died of a brain tumor, he announced during his show on Tuesday.

The actor and host said they discovered Zen’s tumor over the summer after they took him to the doctor for a cough.

“He always had this real interesting breathing,” Cannon said. “We thought it would be a routine process.” Doctors let them know he also had fluid in his brain, which was a malignant tumor.

Baby Zen eventually had surgery for it, Cannon said. “We were faithful and hopeful […] I embraced every moment.”

Cannon said Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was the strongest woman he’d ever seen through the process. But over Thanksgiving, Cannon said the tumor began to grow a lot faster.

Cannon said he made sure to spend the most quality time with Zen this weekend. He held his son while the sun was rising at the beach, Cannon said, and that day was the last time he held his son.

“I didn’t know how I was going to handle today. I wanted to grieve with my family,” he said, motioning to the live audience of his show, which is taped in New York.

