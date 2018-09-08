Nike's online sales spike amid controversial Kaepernick ad
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - When news broke last week that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick would be the face of the new Nike campaign, shares sank.
It also prompted lots of backlash and boycotts by some consumers.
But after Nike's stock declined 3.9 percent to touch a low of $79 per share on Tuesday, it reversed course to end the week at $80.30 per share.
Between Sunday and Wednesday, product orders rose 27 percent, according to San Francisco–based Edison Trends.
In the same period last year, product orders fell 2 percent.
The company will report its quarterly results on Sept. 25.
Kaepernick began protesting police brutality against African Americans by "taking a knee" during the national anthem in 2016.
