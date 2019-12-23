Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Nike’s newly-released Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick shoes sell out

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Nike is collaborating with controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on a new shoe.

On Monday the sneaker company released the Nike Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick, also known as True to 7.

As of 8:30 a.m. the shoe was sold out on Nike’s website.

The black and white shoe includes a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab and his personal logo on the tongue.

There’s a number 7 hang-tag – Kaepernick’s jersey number.

While playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination.

The gesture caught on but caused some backlash, including criticism from President Trump who said players were disrespecting the country.

The shoe retails for $110.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News