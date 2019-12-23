Nike’s newly-released Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick shoes sell out

(CNN) – Nike is collaborating with controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on a new shoe.

On Monday the sneaker company released the Nike Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick, also known as True to 7.

As of 8:30 a.m. the shoe was sold out on Nike’s website.

The black and white shoe includes a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab and his personal logo on the tongue.

There’s a number 7 hang-tag – Kaepernick’s jersey number.

While playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination.

The gesture caught on but caused some backlash, including criticism from President Trump who said players were disrespecting the country.

The shoe retails for $110.

