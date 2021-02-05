No face mask? Here’s how much TSA could fine you

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – No face mask at the airport? It’s going to cost you.

The Transportation Security Administration on Friday released a statement detailing the fines for those who don’t comply with the face mask requirement.

TSA will recommend a fine from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

TSA said it may seek a fine outside of that range if there’s “substantial aggravating or mitigating factors.”

The rule applies to passengers on airplanes, trains, subways and buses, and mandates travelers must wear a mask that covers both nose and mouth.

The order extends to waiting areas such as airports, train platforms and subway stations.

Transportation system operators were given specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask.

The requirement is in effect until May 11.

Just days ago the CDC ordered a sweeping face mask order requiring people to mask up when riding planes, trains, subways, taxis, ferry terminals and rideshare services. It does not apply when someone is in their personal car.

The mandate gives airlines more authority to enforce their own personal requirements to mask up because now it’s not their own policy but a federal order.

The CDC says in the order that transportation officials should do everything they can to ensure mask-wearing, including “removing any person who refuses to comply,” and refusing entry to those without a face mask.