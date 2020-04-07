No-sew coronavirus face mask how-to: A quick tutorial from the US surgeon general

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to enforce social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Recently, the CDC also amended its guidelines to recommend everyone cover their faces when out in public.

Officials say residents should cover their nose and mouths with cloth when they leave their homes for essentials such as grocery shopping or pharmacy visits.

The CDC recently updated its guidelines “in light of new evidence” showing “a significant portion” of those with coronavirus are either asymptomatic – meaning they lack symptoms altogether – or presymptomatic, meaning they can spread the virus to others without first showing signs of it themselves.

“This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity – for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing – even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms,” the CDC states in its updated guidelines.

The masks do not have to be hospital grade. Bandanas, fabric masks and neck gaiters are acceptable, health officials said. Fabric covers and bandanas can be washed and used repeatedly.

A facial covering – not to be confused with a N95 respirator or surgical mask, both of which continue to be in high demand in hospitals nationwide amid a shortage – can be made from items you probably already have at home.

No sewing required!

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams shows you how to make a face covering using an old shirt and two rubber bands – all in 45 seconds.

Check out the video below:

Latest Stories: