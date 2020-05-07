Nordstrom to permanently close more than a dozen stores nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nordstrom on Tuesday announced it will be permanently closing 16 full-line stores as it restructures its brand in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the luxury department store chain said it will close 16 of its 117 department stores.

The closures do not apply to the 250 Nordstrom Rack stores and smaller boutiques, the company said.

According to officials, the closures are “based on the needs of each market,” though specific locations were not announced.

Officials disclosed stores more likely to close are ones anchored to malls.

Multiple Sacramento news outlets report the Nordstrom store at the Arden Fair Mall will be one of those permanently closing.

The company said it will also restructure its regions, support roles, and corporate organization to save an estimated $150 million.

All Nordstrom stores have been closed since March 17 when much of the US enacted stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.

The news comes after other major retailers including Neiman Marcus and J. Crew, have filed for bankruptcy as the pandemic continues to batter the retail industry.

