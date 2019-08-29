Northern California woman stabbed to death while walking dog

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA/CNN) – Community members are on edge along Irving Street, a day after Margery Magill was stabbed to death while walking a dog using the app known as Rover.

“I went through many hours of denial, thinking that it was some type of dream that I was going to be waking up from,” said Raeann Magill, Margery’s sister.

Witnesses say multiple neighbors tried to help Margery following the attack.

“Neighbors were essentially over there in a very short period of time to render aid to her, which speaks volumes to folks who live in that community to do that,” police said.

“I tried calling her many times, texting her, thinking that this was some type of nightmare,” Raeann said.

Raeann says Margery was a ray of sunshine who recently moved to DC for a new job which involved mentoring.

She had just finished her master’s degree in London at the University of Westminster and was also a graduate of UC Davis.

She was from Yuba City, California.

Chief Peter Newsham says surveillance video assisted with the search for the 24-year-old suspect Eliyas Aregahegne, who is now charged with Margery’s murder.

His motive is still under investigation.

