Now you can order Alexa to forget what you just said

San Francisco (CNN Business) — Alexa users can now order the voice-controlled assistant to forget what it’s heard.

Amazon’s new feature could help people worried about their smart speaker collecting too much information.

Starting Wednesday, you’ll be able to say, “Alexa, delete everything I said today” for Alexa-enabled gadgets to wipe voice recordings made from midnight that day until that moment.

In a couple weeks, you’ll also be able to say “Alexa, delete what I just said” and it will expunge the voice recording of your most recent request.

The commands are part of a broader push toward privacy.

The company also announced a $90 Echo Show 5 smart-screen device which comes with a physical cover for its front-facing camera.

