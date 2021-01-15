NRA files for bankruptcy

FILE – In this May 4, 2013, file photo, National Rifle Association members listen to speakers during the NRA’s annual Meetings and Exhibits at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The Los Angeles City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 repealed a law requiring companies that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the NRA. The 12-0 vote comes weeks after a judge blocked the city from enforcing the ordinance.(Johnny Hanson/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The National Rifle Association filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, Bloomberg News reports.

The NRA released a statement on its website discussing plans to leave New York and regroup in Texas.

The gun rights advocacy group will seek court approval to reincorporate in Texas where there are more than 400,000 NRA members.

“This strategic plan represents a pathway to opportunity, growth and progress,” NRA CEO & EVP Wayne LaPierre said. “Obviously, an important part of this plan is ‘dumping New York.’ The NRA is pursuing reincorporating in a state that values the contributions of the NRA, celebrates our law-abiding members, and will join us as a partner in upholding constitutional freedom. This is a transformational moment in the history of the NRA.”

The statement on the NRA’s website claims elected officials in New York used their powers to penalize the association and its members for “purely political purposes”.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy is often referred to as a “reorganization” bankruptcy. It generally provides for reorganization to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time.