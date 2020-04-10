NY governor thanks California, Newsom for shipment of ventilators

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Shelter-at-home orders can easily make someone feel alone.

But two governors on the complete opposite sides of the country are feeling more united than ever.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and California Governor Gavin Newsom exchanged some messages to each other Thursday via Twitter.

Newsom announced Monday that California will send 500 state-owned ventilators to New York and other states hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

After arriving in New York, Gov. Cuomo shared his gratitude with social media.

“Thank you to the people of California and Gov. Newsom,” he wrote. “We are so moved by the outpouring of support & solidarity.”

United in this fight. Together — we can meet this moment. 💪 https://t.co/b0otYc5QWa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 9, 2020

Gov. Newsom responded.

“United in this fight,” he said. “Together — we can meet this moment.”

