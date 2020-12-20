NY man stranded in car for 10 hours, burried by snow plow

A driver who was stranded in snow for 10 hours without heating was rescued by a New York State Police officer on December 17.

Meet Zone Sergeant Jason Cawley of Troop C.

Today, Sergeant Cawley located a driver who had been stranded more than 10 hours after his car went off the road and he was plowed in, covered with almost 4 feet of snow. https://t.co/kGp9fT5EAj pic.twitter.com/240uh9UwQP — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 17, 2020

Law enforcement had been unable to locate the man who had run off the road and needed assistance until Zone Sergeant Jason Cawley found the vehicle while digging out what he thought were mailboxes on a section of State Route 17C in the town of Owego.

“While digging, he hit the windshield of a car. Inside the car was the driver who had been making 911 call, Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor. After speaking with the driver, he had been plowed in by a truck and the car covered with close to four feet of snow,” police said.

Kresen, whose vehicle had a broken serpentine belt and therefore no heating, was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite and taken to Loudres Hospital for treatment.



Latest Stories: