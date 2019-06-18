Oakland mayor fires back after Trump says ICE will remove illegal immigrants

President Trump is making national headlines on immigration again and Oakland’s Mayor is firing back.

The president says that next week ICE will begin removing millions of illegal immigrants in the U.S.

Following the statement, Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted the president saying she plans to stand up for Oakland values.

Last year, Mayor Schaaf released a press release about a possible ICE raid that was about to go down in the Bay Area — A move that angered the president.

The Department of Justice said that more than 800 undocumented immigrants were able to avoid arrest because of that.

Schaaf stood by her beliefs saying that law-abiding immigrants and families deserve to live free from the constant threat of arrest and deportation.

On Monday night, President Trump tweeted, “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people.”

Mayor Schaaf responded saying, “If you continue to threaten, target and terrorize families in my community and if we receive credible information, you already know what our values are in Oakland, and we will unapologetically stand up for those values.”

There are currently 12 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

